Jayson Tatum Has Quiet But Solid Showing; Stephen Curry Scores 50, Earns All-Star Game MVP; Elam Ending Produces Another Fantastic Finish

Once again, the decision made in 2020 to switch to the Elam Ending produced a fantastic finish to the All-Star Game.

As opposed to playing a traditional 12-minute fourth quarter, the change to play to a target score, using the leading team's total points after three quarters and adding 24, honoring Kobe Bryant, to determine that figure, made for an All-Star Game that came down to the wire. LeBron James closed out the exhibition by burying a turnaround jumper to give his team the win.

While James clinched the victory for his squad, Stephen Curry's the one who took home the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP Award. The eight-time All-Star captivated spectators, knocking down shots from the logo and turning his back to the rim, facing the crowd as one of his threes swished through the net.

Curry finished with 50 points, two shy of the record set by Anthony Davis in 2017. However, he went 16/27 from beyond the arc, making the most threes in All-Star Game history.

As for Jayson Tatum, who was on Team Durant, starting in place of KD for the second year in a row, the three-time All-Star finished with eight points, dished out five assists, grabbed four rebounds, and had a steal.

The Celtics return to action on Thursday. They'll be in Brooklyn to take on the Nets. The game tips off at 7:30 ET. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

Further Reading

Boston Celtics Co-Owner Stephen Pagliuca Leads Group Purchasing Majority Stake of Atalanta

Jayson Tatum Discusses Playing with Jaylen Brown, His Reaction to Marcus Smart's Call Out, and Changing All-NBA Voting

The Latest Intel About Gary Harris

Coach Krzyzewski's Message to Danny Ainge, Brad Stevens When Celtics Were Deciding Whether to Draft Jayson Tatum

Celtics Sign Sam Hauser, Luke Kornet to Standard Contracts, Can Now Add Players Via 10-Day Deals

Brad Stevens Addresses Celtics' Motivations at the Deadline: 'We want to maintain the stretch we're on, but this is about the long-term'

10 Tidbits About Jayson Tatum's All-Star Game Appearance: Historic Achievements, Past Performances, Adding to Celtic Lore