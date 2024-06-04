Celtics Pursuit of Kristaps Porzingis Nearly Led to Blockbuster Break-Up
After losing in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on their home floor last year, the Celtics reconfigured their roster's core, leading to a trade that sent the heart and soul of the team, Marcus Smart, to the Grizzlies and landed Kristaps Porzingis in Boston.
The former All-Star told Inside The Celtics of the motivation that comes from knowing the franchise traded for him, viewing him as the player to help complete their pursuit of Banner 18, "The most exciting feeling that you can get; just the idea of that. That's why, as I said, it made it super easy, and it made (it) my complete favorite option was to come here to Boston. And that fire that I got from that idea is gonna gas me up for the rest of the summer and for my time being here."
But Porzingis nearly joined that quest six years ago. That was Kyrie Irving's second and final season with the Celtics, one that started with him promising to re-sign the following summer and ended with a second-round flameout, getting dispatched from the playoffs in five games by the Bucks.
"Being on such a talented team, it's not just talent that's going to take you over the top," said Jayson Tatum of what he learned from that season. "You have to have guys that are willing to sacrifice, guys that are willing to do the other things in order for the team to have a chance, and it wasn't a Kyrie thing; it was all of us. We all took part in why that season wasn't a success. We all learned from it — some of us stayed here, other guys left and have done great things since that season. I just look at that as a learning experience for my second year."
According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, while the Celtics navigated the turbulence of Irving's final season in Boston, they and the Knicks "held tangible dialogue" about a potential deal sending the eight-time All-Star to New York in exchange for Porzingis.
After Danny Ainge's efforts to acquire the seven-foot-three sharpshooter, the organization's next and current president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, made a run at doing so leading up to last year's trade deadline, per Fischer.
While it required more patience, that persistence landed the Celtics a safety valve for their offense, who punishes switches, is a potent pick-and-pop option, and a rim protector who's anchoring Boston's backline behind perimeter defenders that include the All-Defensive backcourt of Derrick White and Jrue Holiday.
Having Porzingis back for the NBA Finals, with the Latvian native confirming on Tuesday that he's on track for Game 1 on Thursday night, is a development that could do as the organization hoped during its multiple pursuits of the former All-Star and swing the best-of-seven with the Larry O'Brien Trophy on the line in the Celtics' favor.