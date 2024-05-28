Al Horford Returns to NBA Finals Aiming to Add to a Legacy Already Cemented
Father Time is undefeated. But some make him sweat the outcome more than others. Al Horford is one of those individuals.
At age 37 and in his 17th NBA season, with more required of him in Kristaps Porzingis' absence, the Celtics' anchor has responded to shouldering a heavier workload by elevating his play.
In the ten games since Porzingis suffered a soleus strain in his right calf, the former Florida Gator is averaging 10.7 points and 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 blocks in 32 minutes.
In the Eastern Conference Finals, Horford produced 12.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, and a steal per game in 34.7 minutes. He also knocked down nearly 40% of the seven threes he hoisted per contest.
"You know, just continuing to do anything I can to impact winning," Horford conveyed to Inside The Celtics after Boston's 105-102 rally, ending Game 4 on a 10-2 run to complete a series sweep of the Pacers, about how he's responded to Porzingis leaving the lineup and what it's required of him.
"That's always been my focus: trying to help the team in different ways defensively (and) offensively. If I have to shoot the ball because that's what's called of me, that's what I'm going to do. If I have to pass it, like tonight, I felt like I had to distribute a little more and make sure that I got the ball in other guys' hands. For me, it's whatever it takes. I really just want to win. And we have a group that it's that way as well, and it just makes everything so easy for us."
Horford's a steady hand for the Celtics. But when the moment calls for it, whether that's dunking over Giannis Antetokounmpo and giving him a taste of his own medicine with an elbow that let the latter know he wasn't going to bully Boston out of the playoffs in 2022, or changing the tenor of this year's closeout game against the Cavaliers, the five-time All-Star's leadership empowers and instills confidence in his teammates.
Having that type of impact is reserved for those who are an exemplary model to follow.
"Al leads instrumentally," voiced Mazzulla after the Celtics' Game 5 victory vs. Cleveland to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. "Not much of a talker. Tonight, you saw his gift. His gift is just passion, inspiration, toughness, competitive nature. And obviously, those games are tough, right? Where the other team is fighting for their lives, and you're trying to play as hard as you can. You don't want to make mistakes, whatever the case may be. But that's who Al is as a person. You saw his personality."
The former All-NBA selection's ability to keep landing body blows on Father Time stems from never cheating himself, demonstrating a dedication to his craft that's led to Jayson Tatum repeatedly calling him his favorite teammate he's ever had.
"It was somebody that really took me under their wing," the four-time All-Star said after a regular season win in Philadelphia. "I just always remember he would periodically and (at) random times throughout my first year, (he) would ask me, 'How I am doing? How am I adjusting?' And it was somebody I really respected in the way that he went about his work. He was never late, always on time, always getting his work in, in the gym. Always taking care of his body.
"I learned a lot from him from a routine standpoint, and as I've gotten older, our relationship has grown. It's based off (of) respect: the respect that I have for him and likewise. And we know we need each other. And even when I was 19 and now, he still asks me questions, asks me, "How am I feeling? and 'How's my body?' That's who I sit next to on the plane. So, Al's like my favorite teammate I ever had."
After logging 40 minutes for the second time in the Eastern Conference Finals, registering seven points, eight rebounds, five assists, a steal, and a block, Horford discussed the year-round commitment required for him to be at his best when the stakes rise and his team is counting on him to minimize the impact of Porzingis being in street clothes.
"I'm just grateful to be in this position," said Horford, now 16th all-time in blocks in the playoffs and 20th in postseason rebounds. "And in the summertime, getting prepared, really working hard in the weight room, on the court in Atlanta, doing my individual workouts — really getting after it on the court, in the weight room, conditioning, all the things building up for this. Then, once I get to the preseason in Boston, it's the same thing.
"Continuing to do that, continuing to be consistent. And throughout the year, it's the same way. So, I feel like I've prepared my body and myself to be in this position, and even though it is hard, this is something that I welcome. I welcome this feeling."
Horford, a winner at every level, including capturing back-to-back championships collegiately, is running out of chances to lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
Perhaps he questioned if he would return to the Finals after coming up short in 2022. But the way he approaches his craft never changed. It's allowed him to remain a leader and one of the most important members of a Celtics team better equipped to add an NBA title to a legacy already cemented.
