Jaylen Brown's Evolution Propels Him to Eastern Conference Finals MVP
Every season, Jaylen Brown has returned better than when the previous campaign ended.
After committing a career-high seven turnovers in the Celtics' Game 7 loss on their home floor to the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, he signed the most lucrative deal in NBA history.
But he didn't allow his veteran supermax contract to dim his competitive fire. Instead, he used that and the painful ending to his season as motivation for what he's described as a summer where he probably worked harder than ever before.
Driven by a growth mindset that Joe Mazzulla has repeatedly praised him for, that's likely been the reality every offseason for the Marietta, Georgia native.
Brown has followed up an All-NBA campaign with the best season of his career, showcasing his evolution as a facilitator, defender, and leader.
The three-time All-Star's growth was on display in a series against the Pacers that ended with Boston punching its ticket to the championship for the second time in three years and Brown clutching the Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP Trophy.
He buried a game-tying corner three to rescue the Celtics in the series opener and matched his playoff career-high with 40 points for an encore two days later.
On Monday, he shook off a 4/11 first half, operating more aggressively on offense, finding his rhythm from beyond the arc, and outscoring everyone on the floor in the final two frames.
Brown finished with 29 points; 19 came after intermission. He produced them efficiently, converting on 7/11 shots, including 3/5 threes. He also registered six rebounds and three steals in the visitors' 105-102 victory.
"I thought he got good shots the whole game," assessed Joe Mazzulla. "And he just couldn't get - in the first half, he was pushing the pace. He got (in) transition. He got two feet in the paint. I thought he was getting great shots the whole game. And I thought he just stayed with it. Stayed poise.
"He's a guy that - you can't shake him. He has great - just a short-term memory. If he misses a shot, (it) never affects the next one. And so, I just loved his poise, his ability to just attack."
And when crunch time arrived, Brown, like the rest of the team, elevated his game, making three of the most crucial plays.
He tied the tilt with an up-fake that created an opening for a floater to even the score at 102 with 2:40 left. With 45 seconds remaining, he knifed into the paint, drawing the attention of four defenders, and dished to Derrick White for a three from the right corner that proved the game-winner.
"Not being defined by scoring," stated Mazzulla. "It was a hell of a pass. And I had full faith he was going to make that read. It was a great read."
And with 33.1 seconds remaining, Brown swatted an Andrew Nembhard layup attempt to keep the Celtics ahead by three and help them sweep their way back to the NBA Finals.
"He's impacting the game, not only on offense but on defense," said Al Horford. "And he's doing it at a very high level. We ask a lot of him. I mean, tonight, he started out guarding Nembhard and then he switched up to (Pascal) Siakam, and then he was probably on (Myles) Turner — he was on different people just all over.
"And that versatility is what makes us so tough as a team -- I think -- because we have multiple guys that can do that. And Jaylen does it at a very high level."
When the 27-year-old wing found out he earned Eastern Conference Finals MVP honors, he genuinely seemed surprised the award went to him.
"I wasn't expecting that at all," said Brown after Boston's 105-102 win. "I don't ever win (expletive)."
Jayson Tatum expressed about the other half of the Celtics' star tandem receiving Eastern Conference Finals MVP: "It was special. Big-time to be rewarded for how you played. That's a special accomplishment."
It's an accolade that came from an evolution that propelled Brown to an award he undeniably deserved and is a driving force in Boston being better equipped than ever to lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
Further Reading
Crunch-Time Resolve Sends Celtics Back to NBA Finals
From Uncertain to Game 3 Hero, Jrue Holiday Propels Celtics to Finals Precipice
Celtics' Championship Mettle Has Them on Verge of NBA Finals
Celtics Grab Elusive Game 2 Win vs. Pacers, Now Halfway to NBA Finals
Jrue Holiday Starts Eastern Conference Finals with Best Game as a Celtic
Jaylen Brown's Heroics Propel Celtics to 1-0 Lead in Conference Finals
Past Hardships Brought Out Best in Al Horford in Career Night: 'You Saw His Gift'
Kristaps Porzingis Discusses Target Date to Rejoin Celtics' Playoff Run: 'Doing Everything I Can'