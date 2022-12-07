Celtics Receive Bittersweet News; Won't be at Full Strength Wednesday vs. Suns

The Boston Celtics received some bittersweet news Wednesday.

The Eastern Conference-leading Celtics are set to take on the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night at Footprint Center as they look to extend their winning streak to three games.

It appeared as though the Celtics would be at full strength Wednesday night -- aside from center Robert Williams who is near returning, but not quite there yet -- but will be without the services of center Al Horford after he was placed in the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols on Wednesday afternoon.

On the bright side, Boston will have guard Malcolm Brogdon back in the lineup after he missed the squad's Monday night win over the Toronto Raptors while dealing with a non-COVID illness, per the team.

Boston is no stranger to adversity and while they have the league's best record at 20-5, they haven't been at full strength at any point this season with Williams on the mend from off-season knee surgery.

Outside of Williams, Horford has missed time along with Brogdon, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart. Somehow Boston still has been able to not only stay afloat but rise above the rest of the league.

The Celtics will need to test their depth once again Wednesday night and have a true test ahead of them.

