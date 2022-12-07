Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Wednesday's Celtics-Suns Showdown

The Celtics take on the Suns on Wednesday and it'll certainly be interesting

The Boston Celtics are back in action Wednesday night.

The Eastern Conference top seed will hit the road to take on the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center with tip-off scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.

Boston enters the showdown with the best record in the NBA at 20-5 after taking down the Toronto Raptors on Monday night and looks to extend its winning streak to three games. The Celtics will be at full strength -- aside from Robert Williams -- as they likely will get Malcolm Brogdon back into the lineup after he missed the squad's win over Toronto with a non-COVID illness.

Phoenix, on the other hand, enters the tilt after losing its last game to the Dallas Mavericks, 130-111. The Suns have been rolling lately, though, as they are 7-3 over their last 10 games.

Here are three prop bets to consider from Sports Illustrated Sportsbook ahead of the Celtics-Suns showdown:

Jaylen Brown Over 25.5 Points Scored (-125)

Brown has been on an absolute tear for the Celtics lately and there's no reason that shouldn't continue. Phoenix has one of the best defenders in the league in Mikal Bridges, but he likely will be covering Jayson Tatum opening up the floor for Brown.

The young Boston star has scored 26 or more in four of his last five games and should be able to do it again Wednesday. If you were to place a $125 wager down and Brown scored at least 26 points, the payout would be $100.

Marcus Smart Over 11.5 Points (-137)

Smart -- like Brown -- also has been in the zone lately for Boston. The Celtics point guard has scored 12 or more points in four of his last five games and with Bridges potentially slowing down Tatum, the team will need scoring from other people and Smart is the perfect person to step up.

The 28-year-old has been on fire from beyond-the-arc and is 15-31 over his last five games. If Smart were to score 12 or more points Wednesday and you placed a $137 wager down, the payout would be $100.

Total Points Scored Under 229.5 (+100)

The Celtics have the best offense in the league but over the last two games have played more defensive games. Phoenix has one of the strongest defenses in the league so Wednesday's contest may be a low-scoring affair.

If you were to place a $100 wager and the total score at the end of the night is 229 or less, the payout would be $100.

