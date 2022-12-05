Celtics Fans Absolutely will Love Latest Robert Williams' Latest Injury Update

The Celtics big man will be back on the court sooner rather than later

It sure sounds like the Boston Celtics will have their full starting lineup back on the court sooner rather than later.

Boston has taken the league by storm so far this season as they look to rebound after falling in the NBA Finals in June to the Golden State Warriors. The Celtics sport the league's best record at 19-5 through 24 games and to make matters even more impressive, they've done it without center and defensive anchor Robert Williams.

The big man hasn't hit the court yet after undergoing knee surgery in September, but Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla had an extremely positive update before the team took down the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night.

"He went through another session today," Mazzulla said as seen on NBC Sports Boston on Sunday. "He's progressing really well. He's pretty close to returning along with the timeline. It's just a matter of getting him back conditioning-wise and making sure he's comfortable and ready to go."

Williams underwent the knee procedure towards the end of September and carried a timeline of eight to twelve weeks to recover fully. The defensive star is returning and should be ready to go very soon.

The Celtics are currently the best team in the NBA and if the season were to end today would set a new record for the best offensive rating by a team in the history of the NBA. Their defense hasn't been what the team expected so far this season, but Williams undoubtedly will make a major difference and it sure sounds like he'll be back soon.

The rest of the NBA should be nervous.

