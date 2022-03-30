Celtics Receive Encouraging Timeframe for Robert Williams' Potential Return

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Robert Williams' absence may not last as long as once feared. Williams, who suffered a left knee meniscal tear during Sunday's win against the Timberwolves, reportedly underwent surgery Wednesday morning and is expected to return within 4-6 weeks.

The first round of the NBA playoffs starts in 17 days on Apr. 16. The schedule calls for the conference semifinals to begin on May 2nd and 3rd. That could change to Apr. 30 and May 1, depending on how the opening round goes. As Wojnarowski reports, that makes it possible for Williams to return in time for the second round, provided the Celtics get there.

Wojnarowski added that there's optimism Williams could return on the front end of that 4-6 week timeline. Responding to Wojnarowski's reporting, Dr. Jesse Morse, an injury expert, sports medicine doctor, and co-owner of The Fantasy Doctors, said Williams' decision for a partial removal allows him to return sooner but places him at a higher risk for a new tear. The lack of cartilage also brings future concerns about arthritis.

The Celtics are currently third in the East, but it's too early to project who they might face in the first round, given there's hardly any separation among the top four teams in the conference. For instance, the Sixers are in fourth but only 1.5 games out of first. Boston can reclaim the top spot with a win against the Heat on Wednesday.

The news that Williams may only miss the first round is sure to bolster their spirits. But even before knowing whether he'd already played his last game this season, Marcus Smart made it clear the Celtics weren't letting the Timelord's absence take the wind out of their sails.

"I think for us, the advantage that we have with that is we went through 30-something games without our full roster," Smart said following Monday's game against the Raptors. "We know Rob wouldn't want us to hold our heads, and we're not gonna do that."

In the meantime, Boston is confident in its rotation of Al Horford, Grant Williams, and Daniel Theis. The Celtics can also insert Derrick White in the starting lineup and bring the former two off the bench, should they deem it the best option against a particular opponent.

And as much as they like to play with two big men on the floor, Williams' injury could result in Jayson Tatum spending more time at the four, a designation that matters more defensively than it does on offense. Furthermore, Jaylen Brown has proven plenty capable of guarding certain fours, giving Ime Udoka another option if he wants to deploy a smaller unit.

While the priority in Boston's final six games should aim towards keeping players as fresh as possible for the playoffs, this last stretch also represents an opportunity to experiment with different lineup combinations. It's also a springboard that could help players like Theis, White, and Aaron Nesmith perform at their best when the games matter most.

