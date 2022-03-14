[Photos and Videos] Celtics Raise Kevin Garnett's #5 to the Rafters

On Sunday, the Celtics honored one of the most impactful figures in franchise history, raising Kevin Garnett's number five to the rafters. The ceremony also saw Garnett and Ray Allen bury the hatchet for good.

Here's a bevy of photos and videos from what was a special day at TD Garden.

[Warning, some of the videos contain the use of explicit language!]

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Pierce is introduced during Basketball Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic Kevin Garnett s number retirement ceremony with the 2008 NBA World Championship Trophy after the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden.

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Basketball Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic Kevin Garnett is introduced and walks out onto the court with his daughters during his number retirement ceremony after the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden.

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Basketball Hall of Fame and former Boston Celtic Kevin Garnett shows emotion as he is introduced during his number retirement ceremony after game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden.

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The gifts given to Basketball Hall of Fame and former Boston Celtic, Kevin Garnett during the number retirement ceremony after the game between the Boston Celtics the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden.

After getting showered in praise and being presented his gifts, it was time for Garnett to take the mic. That's also why this video comes with a warning about the use of explicit language.

Warning, the following video also contains the use of explicit language.

Ray Allen's acquisition was integral to the Celtics getting Garnett. Not to mention, as a member of Boston's second iteration of the big three, Allen's contributions were pivotal to the Celtics winning the championship in 2008 and raising banner 17 to the rafters.

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Basketball Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic, Kevin Garnett embraces former Boston Celtics players, Ray Allan and Paul Pierce during the number retirement ceremony after the game between the Boston Celtics the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden.

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Basketball Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic, Kevin Garnett speaks with Brian Scalabrine during the number retirement ceremony after the game between the Boston Celtics the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden.

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Former Boston Celtic and Basketball Hall of Famer, Kevin Garnett along with his daughters help raise his number 5 to the rafters along with the other retired players numbers after the game between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden.

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Former Boston Celtic and Basketball Hall of Famer, Kevin Garnett's number 5 is raised to the rafters along with the other retired players numbers after the game between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden.

