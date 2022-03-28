Celtics Sign Juwan Morgan to 10-Day Contract

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics are signing Juwan Morgan to a 10-day contract. Morgan was playing for their G League affiliate in Maine.

Promoting Morgan to the parent club coincides with the news Robert Williams has a left knee lateral meniscal tear that will sideline him indefinitely. Here's a further examination of a potential timetable for Williams and where Boston goes from here.

Morgan, a six-foot-seven power forward, appeared in a game while with the Toronto Raptors earlier this season. He scored five points, knocking down two of his three shots, including one from beyond the arc, and he grabbed four rebounds and dished out an assist in 27 minutes of playing time.

In 29 games with the Maine Celtics, including 19 starts, Morgan's averaging 12.6 points while shooting 51 percent from the field and converting on 34.2 percent of the five threes he's hoisting per game. He's also corralling six rebounds, distributing 3.1 assists, and generating nearly a steal and a block per contest.

