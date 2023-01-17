Celtics Reportedly Showing 'Significant Trade Interest' in Acquiring Intriguing Center

The Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA and could be even better.

Boston currently sits atop the NBA leaderboard with an impressive 33-12 record but things could be even better for the Celtics soon. The Celtics were without the services of center Robert Williams for the team's first 29 games of the season, but he returned just before Christmas and has been slowly integrated back into the lineup.

Williams is back in the starting lineup now and has been seeing increased time -- which should help the Celtics in itself -- but the team also reportedly has shown interest in a trade for San Antonio Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl to add depth, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

"However, one organization emerges every deadline as a key hub for the entire NBA," Charania said. "This season, it could be San Antonio. Spurs center Jakob Poeltl has gained significant trade interest from teams such as the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics, according to league sources who, like all the other sources were granted anonymity so that they would be able to speak freely."

Poeltl has shined for the Spurs so far this season averaging 12.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game through 35 appearances. If the Celtics were to acquire the big man, he certainly would help the Boston bench.

The 27-year-old could provide depth behind Williams and Al Horford while giving them both time to make sure they are fresh and ready for the postseason. Poeltl will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and likely will command a deal too large for Boston, but he could be the perfect rental and help put Boston over the top.

Boston's bench already is one of the deepest in the league but if you were to add Poeltl to the mix, it would easily be the best.

