Celtics' Will Hardy a Candidate for Jazz's Head-Coaching Job

Sunday, Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder stepped down from his post. His decision comes just over a month after the Mavericks eliminated the Jazz in the first round of the playoffs.

Snyder's departure adds to the uncertainty about the direction of the franchise. At least one, if not both, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert may have new homes by the time this offseason concludes. Their friction-filled basketball partnership includes Mitchell averaging just 2.3 passes per game to Gobert this season, per NBA.com.

Regarding Snyder, at a news conference on Monday, the Jazz's CEO, Danny Ainge, said the team "desperately wanted him to stay." However, with Snyder deciding it was time for change after eight seasons at the helm in Utah, the Jazz's search for his successor has already started.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Celtics assistant coach Will Hardy is among a handful of initial candidates for Utah's now vacant head-coaching position.

About a month ago, Hardy interviewed for the Kings head-coaching job, which ultimately went to Warriors assistant and former Cavaliers and Lakers head coach Mike Brown. It's a reflection that even if Hardy, who worked his way up the Spurs' coaching staff before reuniting with Ime Udoka in Boston, doesn't take his talents to Salt Lake City, there's likely a head-coaching opportunity in his future.

