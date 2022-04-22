Skip to main content
Sacramento Kings Reportedly Interviewing Will Hardy for Head-Coaching Vacancy

The stock continues rising for Will Hardy, who rose through the ranks with the Spurs before joining the Celtics.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sacramento Kings, searching for a new head coach, received permission to interview Celtics assistant coach Will Hardy.

The Kings are casting a wide net that Shams Charania of The Athletic reported includes Mark Jackson and Mike D'Antoni, but interviewing for a head coaching job reflects Hardy's stock continuing to rise. Before coming to Boston, he worked his way up the San Antonio Spurs staff.

Sacramento went 30-52 this season, finishing 12th in the West, extending the NBA's longest playoff drought. Since Rick Adelman's departure following the 2005-06 season, their last winning campaign, they've cycled through 11 coaches in 16 seasons.

Luke Walton was at the helm to start this season but got replaced by Alvin Gentry. According to Wojnarowski, Gentry and the Kings are discussing a front-office role. There's yet to be a resolution on that front.

