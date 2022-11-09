Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Celtics-Pistons Showdown

The Boston Celtics return to the court Wednesday night looking for their fourth straight win as they take on the Detroit Pistons.

Boston enters the tilt riding the high of an impressive 109-106 road win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night at FedExForum. Jayson Tatum paved the way for the Celtics in the big win tallying 39 points and chipping in three rebounds and two assists.

The Pistons haven't been as fortunate as the Celtics to open the 2022-23 season. Detroit enters Wednesday's matchup coming off of a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night but losers of three of its last four games. The Pistons currently sit in 14th place in the Eastern Conference with a 3-8 record.

There's going to be plenty more to watch for in Wednesday's game than just the score. Sports Illustrated Sportsbook is fully loaded with interesting prop bets for the clash.

Here are three prop bets to consider ahead of Wednesday's Celtics-Pistons matchup

Cade Cunningham Under 31.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-125)

The young Pistons guard has been impressive and has filled the stat sheet to open the 2022-23 season, but has failed to eclipse this total in two of Detroit's last three games. Cunningham likely will have a solid game, but the Boston defense has started to turn things around and the young guard has a tall task ahead of him dealing with a combination of Marcus Smart, Derrick White, and Malcolm Brogdon.

If you were to place a $125 wager down on Cunningham to stay under 31.5 points, rebounds, and assists and he does it, you would make a $100 profit.

Jayson Tatum Over 7.5 Rebounds (+110)

The young Boston star wing has done a little bit of everything so far for the Celtics. On top of averaging a career-high 31.2 points per game, Tatum also is hauling in 7.5 rebounds each game. He has failed to go over seven rebounds in each of Boston's last two games but has grabbed eight or more rebounds in six of Boston's 10 games played this season.

If you were to place a $100 wager on Tatum to reach the mark, the payout would be $110.

Celtics Over 119.5 Points (-118)

This is a high point total, but the Celtics are statistically the best offense in the NBA and the Pistons have the worst defense. Boston has a league-best 116.7 offensive rating whereas Detroit has the worst defensive rating in the NBA at 116.5.

Things are shaping up for Boston to pour in plenty of points Wednesday night and if you place a $118 wager, the profit would be $100 if they score 120 or more points.

