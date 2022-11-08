Celtics Fans Will Love This Quote from Jayson Tatum After Win vs. Grizzlies

The Boston Celtics took down the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night for their third straight win, but there was a scary moment toward the end of the contest.

With under 30 seconds remaining in the game and Boston up four points, Memphis point guard Ja Morant dove for a loose ball and in the process awkwardly clipped Jayson Tatum's knee. The play didn't look pretty, but the Celtics star forward finished the tilt and gave an update on his knee in his postgame availability.

"It was just kind of like a weird fall," Tatum said as shown on NBC Sports Boston. "He dove and I tried to pick it up and get out of the way. It was nothing intentional. It was kind of like his knee collided with mine so it felt like a little discomfort there, but I obviously kept playing and got it looked at. I'm fine."

Tatum unsurprisingly led the way for the Celtics in their big win over the Grizzlies pouring in 39 points, grabbing three rebounds, dishing out two assists, and swatting two Grizzlies shots away.

Boston fans collectively held their breath for a moment, but it sounds like Tatum will be okay. After a day off Tuesday, the Celtics will take the court again Wednesday night when they welcome the Cade Cunningham-led Detroit Pistons to TD Garden.

Further Reading

Jayson Tatum Seems Encouraged By This Part Of Celtics' Early Season Play

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Grizzlies: Jayson Tatum Outduels Ja Morant as Boston Hangs on to Hand Memphis First Home Loss this Season

Exploring the Celtics' Options with the Disabled Player Exception Granted to Them for Losing Danilo Gallinari

Celtics Granted Disabled Player Exception for Danilo Gallinari

The Top 5 Plays from Saturday's Celtics-Knicks Game

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Knicks: Boston Sets Franchise Record for Threes and Saves Its Best Quarter for Final Frame

Eager to Skip Ahead to the Playoffs, the Celtics Must Not Squander the Time Leading Up to It