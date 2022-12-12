Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Monday's Celtics-Clippers Matchup

The Celtics are looking to get back in the win column Monday night

The Boston Celtics are looking to get back in the win column Monday night as their West Coast trip continues.

Boston kicked off the road trip Wednesday with a 125-98 beatdown of the then Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns but fell at the hands of the Golden State Warriors in an NBA Finals rematch Saturday night at Chase Center.

The Celtics will look to get back in the win column Monday as they take on the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles hasn't been as fortunate as the Celtics this season and enters the tilt losers of two of its last three games and currently are in seventh place in the Western Conference.

Here are three intriguing prop bets to consider from Sports Illustrated Sportsbook ahead of Monday's Celtics-Clippers showdown:

Total Points Scored Over 224.5 (-110)

The Celtics have combined with their opponents to top this total in four of their last six games and should be able to do so again Monday night. Although they will be without the services of Al Horford and Robert Williams, they still have plenty of firepower.

Los Angeles will surely have some firepower of its own with Kawhi Leonard potentially taking the court Monday night. The Celtics are the better team on paper and ultimately may win, but it could be a tight one with plenty of points scored. If you were to place a $110 wager and the Celtics and Clippers combined to scored 225 or more points, the payout would be $100.

Los Angeles Clippers Total Points Scored Under 110.5 (-110)

Although there should be plenty of scoring Monday, the Celtics' defense has been taking shape lately. Boston has held teams to 110 or fewer points in three of its last four games and could do so again Monday. Both the total points over and Clippers under easily could hit if Boston plays the way it has lately.

If you were to place a $110 wager down and the Clippers score 110 or fewer points, the payout would be $100.

Double Results Boston Celtics/Boston Celtics (+110)

After falling to the reigning champions Saturday, the Celtics likely will enter Monday's tilt looking to get back on track. Boston undoubtedly has been the best team in basketball so far this season and could win this contest handily.

The Celtics are shorthanded, but the Clippers haven't been at full strength themselves so it shouldn't make much of a difference. If the Celtics were to be leading at halftime and ultimately win the game and you placed a $100 wager, the payout would be $110.

