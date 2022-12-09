Here's Where Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Landed on NBA.com's Latest MVP Ladder

The Boston Celtics are still rolling.

Boston has won three straight games and 17 of its last 19 and will look to keep the good times rolling Saturday night in an NBA Finals rematch on the road against the reigning champion Golden State Warriors.

The Celtics have undoubtedly been the best team in the NBA so far this season one of the biggest reasons -- if not the biggest -- certainly is the play of young star Jayson Tatum.

Tatum has taken another step forward this season, so much so that he's firmly in the NBA's Most Valuable Player conversation. The three-time All-Star is having a career-year and averaging a career-high 30.5 points and 8.2 rebounds, to go along with 4.1 assists per game.

Boston currently has the best record in the NBA at 21-5 and Tatum is one of the biggest reasons why and snagged the top spot in NBA.com's latest MVP ladder once again after another impressive week.

"Expect the rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals on Saturday at Golden State to look different than what we saw back in May because the Tatum we’re seeing now isn’t the same guy that ran out of gas down the stretch last season," NBA.com's Michael C. Wright said. "He’s on a mission and provided more evidence of that Wednesday in leading Boston to its second largest margin of victory (27 points) of the season in a 125-98 trouncing of the Suns and fellow MVP candidate Devin Booker."

There's still plenty of time to go in the regular season, but a quarter of the way into the campaign, Tatum has proven he is one of the best players in all of basketball.

Further Reading

Jayson Tatum Absolutely Roasts Grant Williams After Celtics Blowout vs. Suns

Celtics Fans Will Love Jayson Tatum's Mentality After Blowout Win vs. Suns

Here's What Stood Out in the Celtics' Win vs. Suns: Dominant Defensive Performance Paves Way to Blowout Victory

The Top 5 Plays from Monday's Celtics-Raptors Game

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Raptors: Increased Energy and Better Ball Security the Difference-Makers in Second Half Surge

[Film Room] How the Celtics Stifled the Nets, Delivering Their Best Defensive Performance This Season

Celtics Fans Absolutely will Love Latest Robert Williams' Latest Injury Update