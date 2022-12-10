The Latest on Robert Williams and Al Horford's Status Ahead of NBA Finals Rematch Between Celtics and Warriors

Though Robert Williams won't make his season debut on Saturday, he said he might do so in the Celtics' upcoming trip to LA.

Friday, Robert Williams and the usually reserved Joe Mazzulla couldn't hold back their smiles while discussing Williams' status, each stating multiple times the former is day-to-day.

Naturally, that sparked speculation that the Timelord would make his season debut Saturday in an NBA Finals rematch between the Celtics and Warriors.

However, Boston's latest injury report pours cold water on that notion. The defending Eastern Conference champions have declared Williams out for Saturday's game.

Though he won't suit up over the weekend, Williams said there's a chance he plays in Los Angeles, where the Celtics play the Clippers on Monday and the Lakers on Tuesday.

As the Timelord nears his return, it's important to note what Dr. Derek Ochiai, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, fellowship trained in sports medicine, conveyed in a recent interview with Inside The Celtics.

"If he met all parameters for a return to play, the injury rate would be exactly the same chance as if he came back a month later or two months later or stayed out the rest of the season and came back next year; it would be the same."

As for Boston's other starting big man, Al Horford, who missed Wednesday's 27-point thrashing of the Suns, the veteran center, now in his 16th season, remains in health and safety protocols and will also miss Saturday's NBA Finals rematch.

