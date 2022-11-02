Here's Three Prop Bets To Consider Ahead Of Celtics-Cavaliers Showdown

The Boston Celtics are set to hit the road and take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and there certainly are some interesting bets to take a peek at.

Boston and Cleveland have faced off already once this season on Oct. 28 with the Cavaliers coming up on top in the overtime affair, 132-123. Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert led the way for Cleveland with 41 points apiece. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were the high scorers for Boston with 32 points each.

If their most recent matchup was any indication, there should be plenty of points scored Wednesday night and there's definitely some interesting prop bets to consider on Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

Here are three prop bets to take a look at:

Jayson Tatum Over 3.5 Three-Pointers Made (+125)

The Boston wing has opened the 2022-23 season on a scorching hot tear. Tatum is averaging 30.8 points while drilling 3.3 three-pointers on 8.2 attempts per game. The 24-year-old is shooting 40.8% from beyond-the-arc and has hit four or more long balls in three of the the team's last four games.

If you place a $100 wager down on Tatum to nail the over and he hits four or more threes, your profit would be $125.

Al Horford Under 7.5 Rebounds (-150)

Horford has been his typical steady self for Boston so far this season, but his rebound numbers have been on the lower side. The Celtics big man has nabbed eight rebounds just once in the five games he has played so far this season and has a tough task ahead of his Wednesday night. When Boston last played Cleveland, Horford pulled down just two rebounds in 41 minutes of action.

If Horford stays under 7.5 rebounds and one places a wager of $150, the payout would be $100.

First Half Total Points Over 111.5 Points (-125)

There's sure to be points scored early and often Wednesday night. Boston's defense has been subpar to open the season. Cleveland's defense has been better than Boston's, but these teams played just five days ago and in the first half totaled 137 points.

One would expect a slight regression, but still these two teams should be able to clear the mark in the first half easily. If the two teams total 112 points or higher in the first half and you place a wager of $125, the profit would be $100.

