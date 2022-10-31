The Top 5 Plays from Sunday's Celtics-Wizards Game

The top-five plays from Sunday's Celtics-Wizards game feature a theft from Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum shaking Kyle Kuzma with a killer crossover, and Tatum's alley-oop to Jaylen Brown. They also include Malcolm Brogdon's buzzer-beater and Luke Kornet staying poised under pressure.

Always be aware of where Marcus Smart is on the court!

After Kristaps Porzingis thwarts Al Horford at the rim, he tosses the ball to Rui Hachimura to initiate the Wizards' transition offense. But with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in striking distance, Smart swoops in front of Hachimura, swipes the rock, and then kicks the ball out to Jayson Tatum, who buries a three.

Jayson Tatum Crosses Up Kyle Kuzma

The screen from Luke Kornet probably wasn't necessary since it allowed Kyle Kuzma, a far superior defender to Bradley Beal, to switch onto Jayson Tatum.

However, Kuzma's out of control throughout this play, including when he raises out of his defensive stance and bites when Tatum goes right, leading to him losing the three-time All-Star when Tatum snaps the ball back to his left with a tight crossover dribble.

That gives Tatum a path to the paint as he builds momentum going downhill, then switches hands, bringing the ball to his right and laying it up off the glass.

Jayson Tatum Throws the Lob, and Jaylen Brown Takes Care of the Rest

After a failed alley-oop attempt from Bradley Beal to Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford grabs the rebound and gets the ball ahead to Jaylen Brown. Boston has a two-on-one in transition, with only Jordan Goodwin standing between the Celtics' two-best players.

Predictably, this does not end with Goodwin getting the stop.

Malcolm Brogdon Beats the Buzzer

For the second consecutive game, Boston scores on a first-half buzzer-beater. On Friday, Sam Hauser swished a three from 29 feet at the end of the opening frame.

Sunday's came courtesy of Malcolm Brogdon -- note him sprinting down the floor after he doesn't get the inbounds pass -- Tatum delivering a dime on a hook pass off the dribble, and minimal resistance from Washington.

Luke Kornet Provides the Exclamation Mark

The final member of Sunday's top-five plays starts with Brown's willingness to dive on the floor halfway through the fourth quarter of a game Boston's leading an inferior opponent by 19 points.

After keeping the possession alive, Brown gets the ball to Brogdon above the break. With less than four seconds left on the shot clock, Brogdon's up-fake gets Anthony Gill to leave his feet and jump above the three-point line.

Brogdon's drive draws Porzingis, and the former kicks the ball out to Luke Kornet in the right corner. With two seconds remaining on the shot clock, Kornet has the awareness and composure to pump fake Porzingis, getting the seven-foot-three center to fly by him. Kornet takes one dribble, moving up the arc, then swishes a three, prompting a thunderous ovation from the TD Garden faithful.

