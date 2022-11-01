This Insane Stat About Grant Williams' Efficiency Will Blow Your Mind

Grant Williams couldn't have asked for a better start to the 2022-23 season.

The Boston Celtics stretch big entered the new campaign with uncertainty after failing to come to agreement on a contract extension, but has responded in the best way possible. Aside from missing one game due to a suspension, Williams has been extremely efficient off the Boston bench and clearly has taken another leap, although the sample size is small.

Through five games, Williams is averaging 9.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and a block per game across a career-high 24.6 minutes per game. What's been even more impressive is the efficiency he's reached his averages. Williams is leading the league in three-point percentage at 66.7% on three attempts per game, is shooting an impressive 85.7% from the free throw line and is shooting 69.6% overall from the field on 4.6 shots per game.

Williams has been so efficient to open the season that he actually is leading the league in true shooting percentage at 92%. True shooting is an advanced statistic that gives extra weight to three-point attempts and also takes into account free throw attempts to better capture one's shooting efficiency rather than just cut and dry field goal percentage.

While this number certainly isn't likely sustainable as the NBA record for true shooting percentage in a season is held by Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert at 73.2%, it is a good look into what Williams has been able to do so far this season. He at one point seemed destined to be traded, but now has proven that he can be an important rotation piece for a championship contender.

