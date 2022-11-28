Here's Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Celtics-Hornets Monday Matchup

The Celtics will take on the Hornets on Monday night and there's money to be made

The Boston Celtics will have a chance to extend their winning streak to four games Monday night as they take on the Charlotte Hornets.

Boston will welcome the Hornets to TD Garden for the second night of a back-to-back that saw the Celtics win the first leg Sunday night as they took down the Wizards at home, 130-121. The Celtics were without the services of superstar Jayson Tatum but still had no trouble with the Wizards with Jaylen Brown leading the way to the tune of 36 points. Boston enters the Monday night tilt winners of three straight and 11 of its last 12 games.

The Hornets haven't been as fortunate so far this season and currently sit 13th in the Eastern Conference at 6-14. Charlotte has won two straight games but is 3-5 over its last five games overall.

Here are three prop bets to consider ahead of Monday's tilt between the Celtics and Hornets, courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sports Book:

Charlotte Hornets Plus 10.5 (-110)

There's no doubt that the Celtics are the better team in this matchup. Boston has the best record in the entire league, but is on the second night of a back-to-back and may not be at full strength Monday night. The Celtics missed Tatum on Monday night and his status is up in the air for Boston's showdown with Charlotte. Al Horford also typically hasn't played both legs of a back-to-back yet this season so his status is one to take a second look at.

Boston likely will win the contest, but Charlotte should be able to keep the game close at least. If you were to place a $110 wager down on the Hornets to either win or not lose by more than 10 points and they do so, the payout would be $100.

Total Points Scored Under 225.5 (-110)

The Celtics have the best offense in the NBA, but even they might not always have the best games. With the statuses of Tatum and Horford uncertain and it being the second night of a back-to-back, it wouldn't be the craziest thing in the world for Monday's matchup to be a low-scoring affair.

If you place a $110 wager down on the total score to finish below 226 and it does, the payout would be $100.

First Quarter 3-Way Result: Charlotte Hornets (+190)

Charlotte's last game before Monday's tilt was Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Hornets should be rested heading into the matchup with Boston and although the Celtics may ultimately win the contest, Charlotte should be able to get out to a solid start.

If you were to place a $100 wager down on the Hornets to be leading at the end of the first quarter and they are, the payout would be $190.

Further Reading

Jaylen Brown's Comments After Celtics Win Should Scare Opposing Teams

Former All-Star Celtics Guard Reportedly Set to Sign With Mavericks

Here's What Stood Out in the Celtics' Win vs. Kings: Boston Stifles NBA's Top-Scoring Offense

The Top 5 Plays from Friday's Celtics-Kings Game

Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Breaks Down All-Around Team Win Over Kings

Jaylen Brown Praises Celtics Defense After Huge Performance vs. Kings

1:1 with Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Derek Ochiai, on Robert Williams' Knee Procedures, Recovery, and Long-Term Outlook

Celtics Fans will Absolutely Love What Jayson Tatum Said About Playing in Boston