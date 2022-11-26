Here's What Stood Out in the Celtics' Win vs. Kings: Boston Stifles NBA's Top-Scoring Offense

Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 30 points, Jaylen Brown provided 25, and the Celtics held the NBA's highest-scoring offense to 104 points in Friday's win.

In a battle between the NBA's highest-scoring offenses, the Celtics' defense was outstanding in the first frame, limiting the Kings to 22 points on 35 percent shooting.

Second-quarter slippage cost Boston the lead and represented the main reason Sacramento finished with 50 points in the paint. But a lineup featuring Jayson Tatum and four second-unit members again shifted momentum in the Celtics' favor, staging a 16-0 run to take a ten-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Jaylen Brown took over from there, registering ten of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, helping Boston quickly close out its 122-104 win.

Now, for a deep dive into what stood out in the victory.

Celtics Sharp Defensively in First Frame

The Kings kept Boston's defense active with constant on and off-ball activity. But the Celtics' communication was excellent, as were their on-ball closeouts and pressure. And their switch-heavy scheme limited the number of times someone from Sacramento came free.

That had the visitors playing slower than they preferred and often overthinking their decisions. Even when someone got free, whether it was missing open shots or over-throwing Domantas Sabonis as he rolled to the rim, the visitor's often failed to capitalize on it in the opening quarter.

After 12 minutes, the Kings had only put 22 points on the board. They shot an abysmal 35 percent from the field, including 2/10 from beyond the arc, and committed ten turnovers, leading to 11 of Boston's 36 points.

Celtics' Second-Quarter Defense Continues to Struggle

Boston entered Friday's matchup ranked 29th defensively in the second quarter. Unfortunately for the hosts, they performed up that reputation against the Kings.

After producing only 22 points in the first frame, Sacramento scored 40 in the second. With the Celtics' focus and on-ball pressure lessening, the Kings operated in transition at greater frequency, leading to 34 points in the paint in the first half. Twenty-six of those were in the second quarter.

And despite shooting 4/18 (22.2 percent) from beyond the arc, Sacramento converted 51.1 percent of its field goals, thanks to doing most of its damage from close range.

De'Aaron Fox entered the break with a team-high 14 points, and Sabonis registered 12.

The Kings aren't shooting well yet, but if Boston doesn't tighten up defensively, Sacramento, who ranks in the top five in threes made per game, figures to find its rhythm.

Jayson Tatum Plus Four Second-Unit Members Swing Momentum in Boston's Favor

It's far from the first time this season a lineup featuring Jayson Tatum and four members of Boston's second unit changed the game's energy and shifted momentum in the Celtics' direction.

Friday, Tatum, Payton Pritchard, Malcolm Brogdon, Sam Hauser, and Luke Kornet staged a 16-0 run late in the third quarter.

Four of those points were on free throws, two after Malcolm Brogdon rejected a Malik Monk attempt at the rim. There was also a three by Pritchard, an alley-oop from Tatum to Kornet, and Tatum banking in a three. That burst gave Boston a 94-84 lead entering the final frame.

Jaylen Brown Leads Fourth-Quarter Charge as Celtics Close Out Kings Early

Jaylen Brown generated ten of the Celtics' first 16 points in the fourth quarter, then assisted on an Al Horford three that put the hosts ahead by 25, 113-88, with 5:04 remaining.

With the Kings not showing much of a pulse, all Boston had left to do was play out the final minutes of its 122-104 win.

Up Next

The Celtics host the Wizards on Sunday. The game tips off at 6:00 pm EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

