Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Breaks Down All-Around Team Win Over Kings

The Celtics had one of their finest wins of the 2022-23 season Friday against the Kings

The Boston Celtics were impressive all around the court Friday against the Sacramento Kings.

Boston entered the tilt winners of 10 of its last 11 games and continued the good times Friday with a 122-104 win over the young Sacramento squad. The Kings entered the showdown averaging over 119 points but the Celtics held them to their fewest points of the 2022-23 season.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were their typical selves and led the way for Boston offensively with 30 and 25 points respectively. The Celtics got contributions from up and down the roster outside of their young stars with five others scoring at least eight points in the win.

After the game, Tatum broke down the big win and the squad's depth/

"That's why you have a team," Tatum said as seen on NBC Sports Boston. "You can substitute guys. (Payton Pritchard) hadn't played all night and was fresh and came in and picked the energy up. (Luke Kornet) got a couple of blocks and now we were out running and transition and get a three and we feel better about ourselves and the crowd starts feeding off of it. The crowd knows basketball. The crown can sense what's going on. One score, one stop after another, and we just try to run with it."

With the injuries the Celtics have had this season, many players have had to step into bigger roles and it's certainly paid off for Boston so far. Jaylen Brown, Malcolm Brogdon, Marcus Smart, and Robert Williams all have missed time and yet the Celtics hold a league-best 15-4 record after the big win over the Kings on Friday.

They will look to continue the hot start and extend their win streak to three games Sunday night when they take on the Washington Wizards at TD Garden at 6 p.m. ET.

