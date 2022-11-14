Here's Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Celtics-Thunder Showdown

There's some real money to be made Monday night when the Celtics take on the Thunder

The Boston Celtics are looking for their seventh-straight win Monday night as they welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder to TD Garden.

The high-flying Celtics have been on a tear lately and have scored under 110 points just once in their last nine games. Boston enters the tilt after taking down the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night 117-108 thanks to a 43-point impressive performance from Jayson Tatum.

Oklahoma City has been scrappy to open the 2022-23 season and sits at 6-7 through 13 games, including two straight wins of its own. The Thunder are coming off a wild 145-135 win over the New York Knicks. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for the Thunder against the Knicks finishing the contest with 37 points, eight assists, and five rebounds.

On top of what is sure to be an interesting showdown, Sports Illustrated Sportsbook also has you covered with plenty of prop bets to take a look at.

Here are three prop bets to consider ahead of Monday's Celtics-Thunder matchup.

Jayson Tatum Over 30.5 Points (-111)

Tatum has been a man on a mission for the Celtics to open the 2022-23 campaign. The young Boston star is averaging a career-high 32.3 points per game and has topped 30 points in eight of the Celtics' 13 games so far this season. Tatum has scored 30 or more points in four straight games and five of the last six for the Celtics and should be able to extend the streak Monday night.

If you were to place a $111 wager down on the Tatum to score over 30 points and he does it, the payout would be $100.

Marcus Smart Over 7.5 Assists (-110)

The Celtics point guard has thrived for Boston so far this season. Smart is averaging a career-best seven assists per game and has reached double-digit assists in four of Boston's last five games.

Jaylen Brown is expected to return to the Boston lineup Monday and that would help Smart out even more by giving him another weapon to pass to. If you were to place a $110 wager on Smart to reach eight assists or more and he does it, the payout would be $100.

Total Points Over 228.5 (-110)

The Celtics have the best offense in the NBA. Boston is averaging 119.5 points per game and the Thunder aren't too far behind at 115.8 points per game. Boston has reached this total in five of its last seven matchups and there's sure to be plenty of points scored Monday.

If you were to place a $110 wager on a total of 229 or over and it hits, the payout would be $100.

