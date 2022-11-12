The Top 5 Plays from Friday's Celtics-Nuggets Game

The top five plays from Friday's Celtics-Nuggets game feature a two-on-one with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown predictably ending poorly for the defense and Payton Pritchard's relentless pursuit on the offensive glass.

There's also Luke Kornet's block leading to two points at the rim for Tatum, and he and Brown illustrating what happens when good offense beats quality defense.

Luke Kornet's Block Leads to Two Points at the Rim for Jayson Tatum

The Celtics first wall off Michael Porter Jr.'s drive. And when Bruce Brown collects the kick-out pass and attacks from the right slot, Luke Kornet, reaping the benefits of being seven-foot-two, maintains his position on DeAndre Jordan, then swings open his back foot, extends his arm, and thwarts Brown at the basket.

That allows Boston to play up-tempo. Kornet sets a high ball screen for Jayson Tatum above the break. And with Jordan being a center who has to play drop coverage, the Celtics' star takes advantage of the space he's afforded and Jordan's olé defense, getting to the left side of the rim and finishing with a right-handed scoop shot off the glass.

The Play of the Night

Boston's second unit was excellent on Friday, as they've been all season, contributing 34 points and the mandatory injection of energy in Friday's win.

Going above and beyond the bare minimum, that group also sparked a run at the end of the third quarter that swung momentum entering the final frame.

In the play above, Luke Kornet's open push shot doesn't go down, but Payton Pritchard crashes from the right corner. Not only is Jeff Green unable to keep him from the ball, but Pritchard also beats out Jordan and Brown for it.

You'll notice that everyone else on the Celtics took off toward the other end of the court. But when Pritchard surprises them with the rebound, getting back on defense gives Derrick White a runway to build a head of steam, coming downhill.

White can't get the layup to go; neither can Kornet on his attempted tip-in. But Pritchard, who takes on three Nuggets for the board, directs the ricochet to White.

Pritchard runs to the near-side corner and deserves to get the ball for what would've been a clean look at a three, but one can't blame White for swinging the ball to an open Sam Hauser above the break.

Hauser's three rattles in and out, and Denver thinks it finally ended the possession. But Green's box out ends as Porter and Jordan fail to secure the rebound; the latter, unaware Pritchard's coming back for more, reaches for it with one hand, only to have a guard who has been buried on the depth chart swoop in, swipe the ball, and lay it in off the glass.

It was the play of the night in this game.

Jaylen Brown Bests Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Jaylen Brown scored 25 points and made his first ten shots in Friday's win.

That included catching this pass off the curl and demonstrating patience and control. Brown opts against immediately attacking downhill, which most likely results in a turnover with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in front of him and Nikola Jokic stunting to help wall him off.

Instead, he scans ahead as he gets the ball, holds his place, then attacks Caldwell-Pope to the left. As well as the latter defends this, Brown reaches into his bag for a spin move into a step-back fadeaway jumper that rattles in.

When Good Offense Beats Good Defense

Tatum comes off a screen from White and sells that he's setting one for Brown. That forces Bruce Brown to play drop coverage briefly before catching up to Tatum.

Brown does well to get square to the three-time All-Star, but when he reaches, it leaves him vulnerable as Tatum spin into the paint, where his size allows him to shoot over Brown, his strength and momentum propel him forward with Brown at his chest, and Tatum softly banks in a floater off the glass.

As Expected, a 2-1 with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Ends Poorly for the Defense

Tatum's manipulation with the ball, selling the pass but keeping it after his behind-the-back dribble, makes this a top highlight from Friday's Celtics-Nuggets game.

But it's also another example of Tatum going right at a defender rather than leaping away from the basket to avoid contact.

