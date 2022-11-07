Here's Three Prop Bets to Look at Before Celtics-Grizzlies Matchup

The Boston Celtics are set to hit the road Monday night as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies and it's sure to be a doozy.

Boston enters the showdown winners of each of its last two games -- including a 15-point shellacking of the New York Knicks on Saturday night. The Celtics currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference at 6-3 and are three games behind the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks for the top spot in the conference

Memphis enters the clash on a winning streak of its own after earning victories in each of its last three games. The Grizzlies currently sit in third place in the Western Conference with a record of 7-3.

While the game itself is sure to be interesting, Sports Illustrated Sportsbook also has plenty of prop bets worth taking a second look at ahead of the matchup.

Here are three prop bets to consider ahead of Monday's Celtics-Grizzlies game:

Al Horford Under 19.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-125)

The Boston big man has been his typical sturdy self for the Celtics' defense, but offensive statistics haven't quite been there yet to open the season. Horford has eclipsed 19.5 points, rebounds, and assists in each of his last two games, but missed the mark in each of his five games before that.

The Grizzlies are strong in the paint and it may not be the game for Horford to turn back the clock and take over. If you place a wager of $125 on Horford to stay under 20 points, rebounds, and assists and he does it, the payout would be $100.

Total Points Scored Under 230.5 (-110)

Both the Celtics and Grizzlies are capable of putting up explosive offensive numbers, but both teams also are solid on the defensive end. Boston has had plenty of lapses to open the season defensively but recently has started to turn things around. Plus, the Grizzlies enter Monday's clash on the second night of a back-to-back so may not be at full strength.

If you were to place a $110 bet down on the score to be low, the payout would be $100.

Jaylen Brown Over 0.5 Blocks (+120)

Brown has been solid on the defensive end so far this season for Boston and is averaging a career-high in blocks per game at 0.7. Obviously, that number doesn't jump off the screen, but it shows that Brown is locked in defensively and at any given moment could send a shot back.

The Boston wing blocked six shots in the team's first four games but hasn't recorded any since. If today is the day he records his next block and you place a $100 wager on it, the payout would be a crisp $120.

Further Reading

It Sounds Like Jayson Tatum is Loving What he's Seeing from Malcolm Brogdon

The Top 5 Plays from Friday's Celtics-Bulls Game

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Bulls: Tatum's 36 Points and Brogdon's 25 Propel Boston Back into Win Column

Eager to Skip Ahead to the Playoffs, the Celtics Must Not Squander the Time Leading Up to It

Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown Strongly Weigh In On Ime Udoka-Nets Rumors

Jayson Tatum Reflects On How Celtics' NBA Finals Run Has Changed Perspective