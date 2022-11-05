The Top 5 Plays from Friday's Celtics-Bulls Game

From Malcolm Brogdon coming through in the clutch off a well-designed ATO by Joe Mazzulla to Jaylen Brown posterizing Nikola Vucevic, here are the top five plays from Friday's Celtics-Bulls game. Jayson Tatum taking Zach LaVine off the dribble, Grant Williams' two-handed jam that brought the crowd at TD Garden to their feet, and Al Horford's old-school three-point play also feature in Friday's top five.

Al Horford's Old-School Three-Point Play

Al Horford and Derrick White run a high screen-and-roll above the three-point line. Note Jaylen Brown quickly coming up behind the play to pick Nikola Vucevic as he switches onto White.

That takes Chicago's center out of the equation, and after holding his screen on DeMar DeRozan, Horford dives to the rim, gathers the feed from White, and finishes through Javonte Green for two points plus the foul. He then tacked on the extra point.

Jaylen Brown Puts Nikola Vucevic on a Poster

Does the start of this set look familiar?

Again, Horford sets a high-ball screen; the only difference is this time, he has a foot on the three-point line. Like in the first play, Brown's there to pick off Vucevic.

Alex Caruso see's what's happening and darts up to guard Malcolm Brogdon. But with Brown as an impediment, Brogdon crosses back over, and Vucevic switches onto him.

The veteran guard immediately takes him off the dribble, getting into the paint. With Vucevic holding his ground and Brogdon picking up his dribble, he's stuck. But Brown cuts behind a ball-watching Caruso, collects the pass from Brogdon, and takes flight off two feet, posterizing Vucevic.

Jayson Tatum Takes Zach LaVine Off the Dribble

Jayson Tatum delivered a team-high 36 points in Friday's win while also displaying the growth in his all-around game that has him playing like an MVP candidate.

The play above is more about a bucket-getter doing his thing, though, as Tatum crosses up Zach LaVine, then leaps from the edge of the paint, splashing a floater, which is a shot he's put a lot of work into since the summer.

Grant Williams Rattles the Rim

When Sam Hauser swings the ball to Horford, the latter quickly gets the ball to Tatum and sprints over to screen for him. Rather than forcing the ball back to Horford with two defenders in front of him, Tatum waits long enough to get the ball to Grant Williams, who has a step on DeRozan.

Vucevic's momentum is taking him towards the three-point line as he initially intends to follow Horford. That gives Williams the space to build momentum as he heads to the rim, as does LaVine not leaving Hauser open in the near-side corner.

The result is a two-handed flush from Williams that brought the TD Garden crowd to their feet.

Malcolm Brogdon Comes Through in the Clutch

That's the latest example of Joe Mazzulla drawing up a well-designed ATO to get Boston a bucket at the rim.

After the timeout, Brogdon has the ball up top with Horford and Brown at the elbows and Tatum on the left block. Derrick White loops off a Horford screen, creating more space for Brogdon on the right side of the court.

He gets the pitch back from Horford, breaks to the basket, and his spin move creates the necessary separation to deliver in crunch time, finishing while LaVine and Ayo Dosunmu contest his layup.

Brogdon also made good at the free-throw line, giving the Celtics a nine-point advantage that helped them fend off the Bulls down the stretch.