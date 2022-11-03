Jayson Tatum Reflects On How Celtics' NBA Finals Run Has Changed Perspective

The Boston Celtics are one of the favorites to take home the 2022-23 NBA championship.

The reason why this is the case is they are one of the deepest teams in the league led by two All-NBA-level players -- not to mention the reigning Defensive Player of the Year -- and are battle-tested making it deep into the postseason in recent years including their run to the NBA Finals last season. They are going to be one of the best teams in the league, especially when big man Robert Williams returns to the lineup.

Boston hasn't gotten out to the start they exactly hoped for and sit at 4-3 through seven games after falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-113 on Wednesday night in a thrilling overtime affair.

Their record isn't what they want it to be, but that isn't causing any panic in the locker room currently -- at least not from Boston star Jayson Tatum.

"One thing I realized about being in the Finals is like when you are playing all the way into June, you realize that stressing about a game on November 2nd, no," Tatum said in footage shown on NBC Sports Boston. "Obviously you want to win every game you play, but we have 74 more games. We'll take it one game at a time."

Boston's record may not be the prettiest to open the season, but they certainly have been impressive. Even with the three losses so far, two of their three losses have come in overtime against the fiery Cavaliers who should be deep into the playoff conversation at season's end. Boston's other loss came at the hands of an extremely undermanned Chicago Bulls squad, that is the only game so far this season they may want back.

All-in-all we're just two weeks into the season. There's going to be plenty of high and low moments still to come and that perspective comes with experience that Tatum clearly has had.

