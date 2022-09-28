Malcolm Brogdon: 'this is the most talented team I've played on'

Despite all the turmoil the Celtics are dealing with, the addition of Malcolm Brogdon, who averaged 19.1 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.1 rebounds with the Pacers last season, has the defending Eastern Conference champions listed as the betting favorite to win the 2022-23 NBA title by SI Sportsbook.

The acquisition of Brogdon, coupled with Boston not losing any of the mainstays from its playoff rotation, puts the team in a position to overcome Ime Udoka's suspension and Robert Williams missing the start of the campaign.

Speaking at the conclusion of day two of training camp, Brogdon declared, "this is the most talented team I've played on." While the Bucks nearly went to the NBA Finals in his last year in Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo hadn't yet blossomed into a league MVP. The team also didn't have Jrue Holiday at that point in time.

Brogdon now joins a team where Jaylen Brown, who turns 26 at the end of October, is entering his prime, and Jayson Tatum is coming off a season where he earned All-NBA First Team honors.

At 29 and entering his seventh year in the NBA, Brogdon recognizes this may be his best chance at a championship and that he doesn't have many promising opportunities left before his career ends.

After practice on Wednesday, he said while some players are driven by trying to earn their next contract and making sure it's as substantial as possible, and others are motivated by their statistics, especially their points, he came to Boston to win a title and is locked in on helping that cause and is willing to sacrifice whatever's necessary to accomplish that.

