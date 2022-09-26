Here's What Jaylen Brown Had to Say About Communication with Celtics After Coming Up in Trade Rumors Again

Much of this NBA offseason revolved around the potential trade of Kevin Durant. The other player consistently attached to those rumors was Jaylen Brown. Whether the hold-up was the Nets angling to keep the two-time Finals MVP, demanding more than the Celtics reportedly offered, or Boston not willing to part with a young, homegrown star entering his prime for a future first-ballot Hall of Famer who's about to be 34, is up for interpretation.

At media day on Monday, when asked about those trade rumors and how much clarity he's received from the Celtics, Brown expressed the following.

"Yes and no. I've talked to my teammates, ownership, etc. I keep those conversations between us. I'm here and ready to play basketball. (I'm) probably (in) the best shape of my life. I'm excited to start the journey."

The former All-Star's contract expires after the 2023-24 campaign. If, in one of these next two seasons, Brown, a six-year veteran, makes an All-NBA team, takes home the MVP, or earns Defensive Player of the Year, he'll become eligible for a five-year, $273 million veteran supermax extension. Boston's the only team that can offer him that deal. Unless that happens this season, expect him to play out his contract.

If Brown qualifies for a veteran supermax extension, ownership will likely prove willing to cut the check. Becoming further removed from the initial financial hits of the pandemic, new television contracts kicking in, and the profits that come from leaning into the gambling industry, among other factors, make doing so more palatable.

Between now and when it's time to work on a new contract for Brown, the Celtics must properly manage the relationship so that he feels respected and continues to enjoy his time in Boston. And Brown knows losing Ime Udoka shortly before the season means the team needs him now more than ever. But nothing will demonstrate the Celtics' loyalty to Brown as much as offering him the full extent of what he proves worth.

