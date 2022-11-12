Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Nuggets: Tatum Outduels Jokic in Boston's Fifth-Straight Victory

Jayson Tatum delivered a game-high 34 points, producing at least 30 for the third-straight game. Jaylen Brown set the tone, scoring 12 of his 25 in the first frame and starting 10/10 from the field. He also dished out eight assists and grabbed eight boards in Boston's win.

And while Nikola Jokic registered 29 points and took over the game for a stretch in the third quarter, he finished with a plus-minus rating of minus-14 in the loss.

And as good as the two-time reigning MVP was in the third frame, the Celtics' second unit, which contributed 34 points Friday, keyed a late quarter run, swinging momentum before the starters closed out the game in the final 12 minutes.

Now, for a deep dive into Boston's fifth-straight victory.

Jaylen Brown Sets the Tone for the Celtics in the First Frame

At the 10:34 mark, the Celtics tried to get the ball to Jayson Tatum coming off a staggered screen on the weak side, but the Nuggets took it away. Fortunately for Boston, it has the luxury of turning to a Jaylen Brown-Al Horford dribble handoff when the defense takes away its primary action.

Brown's baseline jumper sparked his scoring seven-straight points, including a pull-up three from the right wing and stepping into an open mid-range jump shot from the top of the key. That gave the hosts an early 11-7 lead.

Jamal Murray couldn't convert on a layup in traffic on the ensuing possession, leading to Brown throwing an outlet pass to Tatum for a transition flush.

Shortly after, Brown delivered a dime off the dribble at the top of the key, connecting with Grant Williams for a layup.

And on Boston's following trip down the court, Brown came off a screen from Horford at the right wing as Tatum cut off one from Marcus Smart at the left wing, and Brown hit him with a bounce pass in stride for a layup, giving the Celtics a 17-12 advantage.

With 1:45 left in the opening period, Sam Hauser, continuing to demonstrate he can do more than shoot off the catch, produced two points off a cut to the basket for a layup off a feed from Williams. That put the hosts ahead 31-21.

The Celtics took a 33-25 lead into the second frame.

Brown had 12 points on 5/5 shooting, grabbed four rebounds, and distributed three assists. Tatum generated ten points.

Boston shot 60 percent from the field in the first quarter, including 3/7 (42.9 percent) from beyond the arc. The Celtics also helped their cause by assisting on 7/14 field goals, producing 18 points in the paint, and not committing any turnovers.

Boston's Second Unit Makes Its Presence Felt, But Nuggets Launch Late Run to Trim Celtics' Lead at Halftime

Payton Pritchard provided Boston's first points of the second quarter, drilling a pull-up jumper from the left elbow.

Two minutes later, after the Celtics had four shots but came up empty, Pritchard swooped in, swiped the ball from Deandre Jordan, and kissed the ball off the glass. That gave the hosts a 41-30 advantage.

As unfortunate and concerning as it is that Malcolm Brogdon's dealing with hamstring tightness, his latest injury strengthens the case for more minutes for Pritchard, who can help pace Brogdon through the regular season.

Starting at the 5:27 mark, Grant Williams went on a 6-0 run, cashing in on a contested three from the left wing and showing off his improvement off the dribble, getting into the paint for a floater and finishing through contact. He then went to the foul line and converted on his chance to make it an old-school three-point play.

That burst put Boston ahead 55-38.

But the Nuggets then delivered their most forceful punch of the first half, staging a 12-2 run featuring four points from Nikola Jokic and a pair of threes by Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The latter's shot trimmed Denver's deficit to 60-52.

At the end of the first half, Williams hurt his leg, and while it's unclear if it happened on a play where he got tangled up with Jokic, resulting in a double foul as the two fell to the floor, shortly after that was when he began hobbling.

That played a role in Bruce Brown's buzzer-beating tip-in, trimming the Celtics lead to 66-57 at halftime.

At the half, Tatum led all scorers with 15 points. Brown had 14, and Jokic scored 13.

Boston was the better team in the first half but can't let that end of quarter lull carryover into the third quarter.

Jokic Fuels Denver's Third Quarter Run

In a good sign that he's feeling fine, Williams opened the third frame with a layup off the bounce after a dish from Tatum.

But then Jokic got hot, knocking down a shot just above the foul line and burying a three from the right wing. His next attempt didn't come until two minutes later, but he utilized his size, strength, and touch around the rim to get himself two more points, giving him 20 on the night.

He then took Horford down to the low post and scored on a jump hook, cutting Denver's deficit to 77-70.

But on Boston's ensuing possession, he picked up his fourth foul, playing lazy defense and grabbing Tatum when the latter dribbled at him as he came across the top of the key. That sent the reigning two-time MVP to the bench.

At the 6:09 mark, Brown came off a pindown from Horford, gathered a feed from Tatum, and dribbled behind his back before burying a step-back mid-range jumper. That gave him 20 points on 9/9 shooting. It also put the hosts on top 83-73.

About a minute later, Pritchard cleaned up a miss by Tatum, capitalizing on no one boxing him out, grabbing his fifth offensive rebound. Pritchard's brought an infusion of energy off the bench tonight.

The Celtics' second unit, continuing to make its imprint on tonight's tilt, went on a 9-4 burst to end the third frame. That included a reverse jam by Luke Kornet, a three from Sam Hauser, and Kornet knocking down a shot just below the foul line.

That stretch gave the hosts a 97-91 advantage entering the final 12 minutes.

While that stretch included Brown hurting his knee and having to sub out, he went to the bench, not the locker room, which is an encouraging sign.

Celtics Close Out the Nuggets in the Fourth Quarter

The Celtics started the final frame on a 5-0 run, courtesy of a Horford floater, a Tatum layup, and Horford earning a trip to the free-throw line, where he went 1/2. That gave Boston a 102-91 lead.

Then, after Murray found Jokic for a jumper from 15 feet, Michael Porter Jr. was in Tatum's landing space when the latter came down after launching a three, resulting in a flagrant foul. The Celtics' star converted on all three attempts from the stripe.

At the 9:37 mark, Brown returned to the game. He appears no worse for wear.

Horford then sandwiched two threes from the left slot in-between a Bruce Brown bucket. That put Boston ahead 111-95 with 8:29 remaining.

With 5:06 left, after an Aaron Gordon dunk trimmed Denver's deficit to 116-103, in a knucklehead move, Gordon sprinted at Grant Williams, led with his shoulder, and knocked Williams to the ground before the inbounds.

The result was a flagrant-1, but Williams missed both free throws. The second one was what gets affectionately referred to as a wedgie, which is when the ball gets stuck between the backboard and the rim.

After that, Jokic cleaned up a Bruce Brown miss, and Murray knocked down a jumper from 18 feet, cutting the gap to 116-107 with 4:17 left.

But Brown gave Boston a needed bucket, burying a three from the left wing off a feed from Horford.

With 3:09 on the clock, after a missed three by Caldwell-Pope, Tatum and Brown took off down the court on a two-on-one; Tatum looked Brown's way, faking out the defender as he dribbled behind his back and kept the ball, freeing himself up for a layup. That gave Boston a 122-109 advantage, helping the hosts close out Friday's win.

Smart and Horford turned it into a 7-0 run, with the former producing two points at the rim. His ability to take advantage of getting guarded by smaller guards in the low post is a reliable source of scoring for the Celtics.

After Smart's layup and before Horford's three, Jokic began grabbing his shoulder, following he and Williams competing for a rebound. At the next stop in play, Jokic went to the officials to voice his displeasure with what happened.

With Boston ahead 127-109 and 2:02 remaining, both teams then aired on the side of caution, emptying their benches.

The Celtics' 131-112 victory is their fifth-straight win.

Up Next

The Celtics play the Pistons in Detroit Saturday night.

