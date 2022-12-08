Jayson Tatum Absolutely Roasts Grant Williams After Celtics Blowout vs. Suns

The Boston Celtics are winning games and having fun doing it.

Boston extended its winning streak to three games and improved its league-best record to 21-5 after a dominant 125-98 beatdown of the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns on the road at Footprint Center.

Everything seems to be going right for the Celtics at the moment. Boston has won 17 of its last 19 games and still aren't even at full strength. The Celtics were missing big man Al Horford on Wednesday night after he was placed in the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols and Boston is still yet to have center Robert Williams available for a game yet.

Even without Horford and Williams, the Celtics still put together one of their best games of the season and the two bigs should be back in the lineup very soon.

This Celtics squad is firing on all cylinders and are gelling together as a unit. On top of being good basketball players, they very clearly like each as people and as such the chemistry is off the charts. So much so, that sometimes they like to mess with each other.

After Boston's big win over the Suns, Celtics star Jayson Tatum absolutely roasted forward Grant Williams after the sharpshooter borrowed Tatum's three-point celebration.

"I told him, I'm fine with you doing it, but there's a way to do it," Tatum hilariously said as seen on NBC Sports Boston. "He was too excited, he was too hyped. He was jumping. I was like 'Grant it's the second quarter.' I pulled him to the side said he could do it but I'm cool when I do it. I told him he didn't look cool, he looked like a kid. I told him to act like he's been here before."

If the least of the Celtics' worries are Williams being too excited when he celebrates, they likely will be fine as the season continues.

