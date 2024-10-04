Inside The Celtics

'I Wouldn't Have Wanted it Any other Way': Jaylen Brown Fired Up to Face Nuggets

Bobby Krivitsky

Jan 19, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) makes the basket against the Denver Nuggets in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
NBA basketball is finally back!

The Celtics and Nuggets begin a two-tilt mini-series at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Friday, representing the unofficial start of the league's 2024-25 campaign.

Friday's matchup will tip off at noon ET. Leading up to the contest, Jaylen Brown shared what has him so excited to return to the hardwood with an international showcase against Nikola Jokic and Co.

"To sharpen our tools against a championship-caliber team can help us going into the season. I wouldn't have wanted it any other way," said Brown. "The last two champions get to play (and) globalize the game here in Abu Dhabi, which is an amazing place. I think it's very fitting. And I think the NBA did a good job of setting it up."

Bobby Krivitsky
BOBBY KRIVITSKY

Bobby Krivitsky's experiences include covering the NBA as a credentialed reporter for Basketball Insiders. He's also a national sports talk host for SportsMap Radio, a network airing on 96 radio stations throughout the country. Additionally, he was a major-market host, update anchor, and producer for IMG Audio, and he worked for Bleacher Report as an NFL and NBA columnist.

