Celtics vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 19

The two top teams in the Eastern Conference face off on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as the Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown hit the road to play Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons.

Detroit has a 4.5-game lead on the C’s atop the Eastern Conference, but Boston has played well above expectations with Jayson Tatum (Achilles) yet to play this season.

Oddsmakers have set the Pistons as favorites in this matchup, as they’ve taken two of the three meetings between these teams this season. Detroit has a win at home and one on the road while Boston’s lone win came back on Nov. 26.

Boston did not have a key piece on Saturday in a win over Atlanta, as guard Payton Pritchard was out with an ankle issue. He’s listed as questionable for Monday night’s contest.

Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this matchup between two Eastern Conference contenders.

Celtics vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Celtics +3.5 (-115)

Pistons -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Celtics: +130

Pistons: -155

Total

224.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Celtics vs. Pistons How to Watch

Date: Monday, Jan. 19

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Celtics record: 26-15

Pistons record: 30-10

Celtics vs. Pistons Injury Reports

Celtics Injury Report

Jayson Tatum – out

Chris Boucher – questionable

Josh Minott – out

Ron Harper Jr. – out

Payton Pritchard – questionable

Max Shulga – out

Amari Williams – out

Pistons Injury Report

Isaac Jones – out

Wendell Moore Jr. – out

Tolu Smith – out

Celtics vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets

Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Duren OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-115)

Detroit Pistons big man Jalen Duren recently returned from an injury and has played limited minutes in the last two games.

Detroit Pistons big man Jalen Duren recently returned from an injury and has played limited minutes in the last two games.

Despite that, he’s still pulled down 18 and eight boards in those matchups, and I like him against a Boston Celtics team that has struggled a bit on the defensive glass this season. Boston is just 22nd in the NBA in defensive rebound percentage, and Duren has pulled down 18, 16 and three boards in his three matchups with Boston.

He did have four fouls in the three-rebound game, Duren’s rebounding can fluctuate, which makes this prop a little volatile. Still, the big man is averaging 10.8 rebounds on 20.8 rebound chances per game, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop.

I think he has another double-digit rebound game against Boston on Monday.

Celtics vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick

Can Boston hang around on Monday night?

These teams have played close games all season long, with all three being decided by seven or fewer points.

I think that favors Boston on the road in this game, especially since these teams are both +7.6 in net rating (tied for second in the NBA) this season.

The Celtics certainly need Pritchard in the lineup for their offense, but the C’s are now 5-3 against the spread as road underdogs this season while the Pistons are just 8-8 against the number when favored at home.

Boston only lost by six to the Pistons in Detroit back in October, and there’s no doubt that the C’s are a much better team now than they were then.

The injuries on the Boston side are my only concern, but I think getting the hook here is worth it with Pritchard upgraded to questionable on Monday night.

Pick: Celtics +3.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

