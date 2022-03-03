Ime Udoka Named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for February, Making History in the Process

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has been named the Eastern Conference's Coach of the Month for February.

According to Taylor Snow, who covers the team for Celtics.com, Udoka is the first rookie head coach to earn Coach of the Month honors in franchise history.

The Celtics went 9-2 in February, tied with the Miami Heat for the best record in the NBA that month. Those wins included victories against the Hornets, Nuggets, Sixers -- granted, after the trade but before James Harden debuted for Philadelphia -- and beating the Hawks twice. Boston also boasted the best defensive and net ratings in February.

The wins the Celtics accrued in February have helped them tie the Cavaliers for the fifth-best record in the East. They're now 1.5 games behind the Bucks, who are in fourth, and trail the third-seeded Sixers by 2.5.

