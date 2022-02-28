Skip to main content
Profile on Celtics' Newest Signing, Matt Ryan

The Celtics filled their opening for a two-way roster spot by signing Matt Ryan, a six-foot-seven sharpshooter averaging 18.6 points per game and knocking down 38.7 percent of the 9.7 threes he's taking for Grand Rapids Gold.

NBA insider Marc Stein reports that the Celtics signed forward Matt Ryan to a two-way contract. Not to be confused with the former NFL MVP quarterback and Boston College alum, this Matt Ryan is a six-foot-seven sharpshooter for the Denver Nuggets' G League affiliate, Grand Rapids Gold.

Ryan's averaging 18.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game for Grand Rapids; he's shooting 42.6 percent from the field, including taking 9.7 threes per contest and converting them at a 38.7 percent clip.

Interestingly enough, the head coach of Grand Rapids Gold is former Celtic Jason Terry. It's also the G League team Isaiah Thomas is playing on.

Ryan also played for Team USA in February's qualifying games for the FIBA World Cup. On Sunday, he had 12 points, going 4/10 from long range, helping the U.S. beat previously undefeated Mexico.

His signing fills the Celtics' opening for a two-way roster spot that became vacant when they converted Sam Hauser's deal to a standard NBA contract for the rest of the season.

Boston has one standard roster spot open after signing Malik Fitts and Kelan Martin to 10-day contracts last week to meet the 14-player minimum.

