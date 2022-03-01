Isaiah Thomas Signs 10-Day Deal with the Hornets

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hornets are signing Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract. The Celtics play them in Charlotte on Mar. 9, meaning Thomas could face his former team next Wednesday.

In December, Thomas returned to the Los Angeles Lakers for a second time, joining the purple and gold on a 10-day deal. The former Celtics star averaged 9.3 points in four games. And in his season debut, he erupted for 19 points in 21 minutes off the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Towards the end of December, after the Lakers chose not to offer Thomas a second 10-day contract, he signed one with the Dallas Mavericks. Unfortunately, he entered health and safety protocols a day after joining them, and he only played in one game for Dallas.

In that matchup, a one-point loss to the Sacramento Kings, the team who drafted Thomas with the last pick in the 2011 draft, the two-time All-Star scored six points and dished out four assists. Those four dimes he doled out were the second-most on the team behind starting point guard Jalen Brunson and were the third-most in the game.

Most recently, Thomas returned to the Denver Nuggets' G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold, where he scored 45 points in his first game back with them, tied for the most by any G League player this season.

In three G League games, Thomas averaged 41 points while showing off his capabilities as a three-level scorer. Now, he gets a chance to prove to the Hornets and the rest of the NBA that he belongs back on basketball's highest stage.

