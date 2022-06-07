Ime Udoka Provides Update on Robert Williams Ahead of Game 3 of NBA Finals

In the Celtics' 107-88 loss in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, in the third quarter, after going for a layup, Marcus Smart's momentum inadvertently sent him crashing into Robert Williams' left knee. It's the same knee compromising Williams as he plays through a meniscal tear.

On Tuesday, when asked how Williams came out of that fall, Ime Udoka relayed: "No, he's ok. He was more scared than anything, honestly. (He) said he took the hit in that knee and wanted to stay down to make sure he was ok. He said once he got up and started running, he was fine. No difference.”

The Timelord logged only 14 minutes in Sunday's matchup, including just 4:23 in the second half. He finished with two points, two rebounds, and two blocks.

The Celtics list Williams as questionable for Game 3 on Wednesday, just as they've done on the injury reports the day before the first two matchups of the NBA Finals.

