Skip to main content
Ime Udoka Provides Update on Robert Williams Ahead of Game 3 of NBA Finals

Ime Udoka Provides Update on Robert Williams Ahead of Game 3 of NBA Finals

Robert Williams played only 14 minutes in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, including just 4:23 in the second half. He finished with two points, two rebounds, and two blocks.

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Williams played only 14 minutes in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, including just 4:23 in the second half. He finished with two points, two rebounds, and two blocks.

In the Celtics' 107-88 loss in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, in the third quarter, after going for a layup, Marcus Smart's momentum inadvertently sent him crashing into Robert Williams' left knee. It's the same knee compromising Williams as he plays through a meniscal tear.

On Tuesday, when asked how Williams came out of that fall, Ime Udoka relayed: "No, he's ok. He was more scared than anything, honestly. (He) said he took the hit in that knee and wanted to stay down to make sure he was ok. He said once he got up and started running, he was fine. No difference.”

The Timelord logged only 14 minutes in Sunday's matchup, including just 4:23 in the second half. He finished with two points, two rebounds, and two blocks.

The Celtics list Williams as questionable for Game 3 on Wednesday, just as they've done on the injury reports the day before the first two matchups of the NBA Finals.

Further Reading

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Celtics Address Draymond Green Trying to Get Under Their Skin: 'We're here to play basketball, don't get caught up in the antics'

The Celtics Know Failing to Protect Home Court Likely Leaves Them on Losing End of NBA Finals

Turnovers at Root of Celtics' Game 2 Loss vs. Warriors: 'a constant theme in the playoffs; when that happens, we're in trouble'

Celtics Discuss Getting Outscored 35-14 in Third Quarter of Game 2 of NBA Finals: 'It's something that we have to fix'

What Stood Out from Game 2 of the NBA Finals: Turnovers Plague Celtics as Warriors Protect Home Court

The Anatomy of the Celtics' Fourth-Quarter Comeback in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Tony Parker Sizes Up the NBA Finals, Talks Ime Udoka and His Collaboration with MTN Dew LEGEND

More Clemson

USATSI_18423306
Top Stories

Ime Udoka Provides Update on Robert Williams Ahead of Game 3 of NBA Finals

By Bobby Krivitsky16 seconds ago
USATSI_18466267
Top Stories

Jaylen Brown Discusses Recent Gun Violence and Whether it Could Lead to Players Sitting Out in the NBA Finals

By Bobby Krivitsky2 hours ago
USATSI_18469227
Top Stories

Celtics Address Draymond Green Trying to Get Under Their Skin: 'We're here to play basketball, don't get caught up in the antics'

By Bobby Krivitsky3 hours ago
USATSI_17564704
Top Stories

Celtics' Will Hardy a Candidate for Jazz's Head-Coaching Job

By Bobby Krivitsky6 hours ago
USATSI_18373437
Top Stories

The Celtics Know Failing to Protect Home Court Likely Leaves Them on Losing End of NBA Finals

By Bobby Krivitsky23 hours ago
USATSI_18467636
Top Stories

Jaylen Brown Discusses Second-Quarter Incident with Draymond Green: 'All of that stuff, the gimmicks, the tricks, we've just got to be the smarter team, be the more physical team'

By Bobby KrivitskyJun 6, 2022
USATSI_18466896
Top Stories

Turnovers at Root of Celtics' Game 2 Loss vs. Warriors: 'a constant theme in the playoffs; when that happens, we're in trouble'

By Bobby KrivitskyJun 6, 2022
USATSI_18469237
Top Stories

Celtics Discuss Getting Outscored 35-14 in Third Quarter of Game 2 of NBA Finals: 'It's something that we have to fix'

By Bobby KrivitskyJun 6, 2022