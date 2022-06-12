Skip to main content
Ime Udoka Provides Updates on Robert Williams and Marcus Smart Ahead of NBA Finals Game 5

Robert Williams had to sub out late in the fourth quarter of Game 4.

In games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals, Robert Williams played with more bounce than in the Celtics' run to the Eastern Conference crown.

In Boston's 116-100 win in Game 3, the Timelord registered eight points, and led all participants with ten rebounds, four blocks, and three steals.

In the Celtics' 107-97 Game 4 loss, Williams continued making a tremendous impact at the rim on both ends of the court. He finished the night with seven points, a team-high 12 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

But Williams is still dealing with the persisting effects of the left knee meniscal tear that required surgery late in the regular season.

Playing for the second time in three days, in the fourth quarter, the soreness in Williams' left knee intensified, and with its impact on his movement, he had to sub out of the game.

Sunday, Ime Udoka said of Williams having to leave Game 4: "He did not do a specific thing, so he doesn't know when it happened. He sprinted up and down one time, after one possession, and it was bothering him, and that's why he asked to come out."

Udoka went on to say Williams is "doing better. The day off, the rest. Optimistic (that) he'll be good to go, but we'll test it before the game as usual."

Game 4's final frame also saw Marcus Smart take a hard fall when he lept for a potential rebound on a Jaylen Brown transition layup that spun in. Smart got bumped by Jordan Poole, resulting in a trip to the free-throw line, where he put Boston ahead by five with 7:32 left to play.

On Sunday, Ime Udoka said of his point guard's status: "He got pushed, and they called a foul, and he's ok, though. (He) hasn't mentioned anything and played the rest of the game."

