Joe Mazzulla Addresses Whether Blake Griffin Will Make His Celtics Debut in Wednesday's Game Against Raptors

Wednesday's Celtics-Raptors matchup tips off at 7:30 EST.

The first questions Joe Mazzulla got asked during his pregame media availability ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Raptors at TD Garden related to availability.

Regarding Luke Kornet, Mazzulla says he's still "day-to-day." As for Blake Griffin, the Celtics' recent front-court addition “went live today (at shootaround).”

While there's no decision on his status yet, this author's guess is Griffin does not play Wednesday. At Tuesday's practice, Mazzulla said the plan is for everyone to travel to Greensboro, North Carolina, for Friday's preseason rematch with the Hornets. Perhaps, that's when Griffin debuts in green.

Wednesday's game between the Celtics and Raptors tips off at 7:30 EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

