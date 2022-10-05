Joe Mazzulla Addresses Whether Blake Griffin Will Make His Celtics Debut in Wednesday's Game Against Raptors

The first questions Joe Mazzulla got asked during his pregame media availability ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Raptors at TD Garden related to availability.

Regarding Luke Kornet, Mazzulla says he's still "day-to-day." As for Blake Griffin, the Celtics' recent front-court addition “went live today (at shootaround).”

While there's no decision on his status yet, this author's guess is Griffin does not play Wednesday. At Tuesday's practice, Mazzulla said the plan is for everyone to travel to Greensboro, North Carolina, for Friday's preseason rematch with the Hornets. Perhaps, that's when Griffin debuts in green.

Wednesday's game between the Celtics and Raptors tips off at 7:30 EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

Further Reading

Derrick White Discusses Playing for Joe Mazzulla, Welcoming Blake Griffin, and Working Alongside Malcolm Brogdon

Joe Mazzulla Provides Update on Robert Williams, Discusses Getting Blake Griffin Acclimated, and Sheds Light on Plan for Wednesday's Preseason Game

Blake Griffin Shares His Initial Impressions of New Celtics' Head Coach Joe Mazzulla

Top 5 Plays from Celtics Win vs. Hornets in Preseason Opener

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' 134-93 Drubbing of Hornets in Preseason Opener

Marcus Smart Discusses Blake Griffin Signing, His Role as a Team Leader, and His Offseason Focus

Celtics Showing Interest in Multiple Former Head Coaches (Report)

Here's What Stands Out About the Celtics' Schedule