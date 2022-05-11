Skip to main content
Knee Soreness, Restricted Movement, Keep Robert Williams Out for Second-Straight Game

While the Bucks are without Khris Middleton, the Celtics are down a member of their starting lineup for the third time this series.

While the Bucks are without Khris Middleton, the Celtics are down a member of their starting lineup for the third time this series.

After missing Game 4 on Monday due to left knee soreness, Robert Williams is also out for Wednesday's matchup. During his pregame media availability, Ime Udoka said Williams is dealing with general soreness, which restricts him movement-wise.

Despite Williams scoring ten points, grabbing five rebounds, distributing four assists, blocking three shots, and swiping two steals in Game 3, he only logged 23 minutes, and it was evident he was limited in what he could do.

As Udoka expressed when discussing William's status before Monday's matchup, he reiterated Wednesday this is not unexpected following his surgery, a partial left knee meniscectomy he underwent about six weeks ago to address a left knee meniscal tear.

The good news is the swelling in Williams' left knee went down. However, the Celtics will remain cautious when he deals with soreness.

As was the case for Game 4, Grant Williams again moves into the starting lineup in the Timelord's absence.

