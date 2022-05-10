The Top 5 Plays from Game 4 Between the Celtics and Bucks

The top five plays from Game 4 between the Celtics and Bucks feature Jayson Tatum putting Brook Lopez on a poster, a well-designed set play, and Al Horford getting the best of Giannis Antetokounmpo. There's also Tatum scoring on two Bucks defenders and later scooping in a shot as he fell to the floor.

Jayson Tatum Puts Brook Lopez on a Poster

After a missed three by Wesley Matthews, Marcus Smart grabs the long rebound, and the Celtics run the floor, creating a numbers advantage. When Smart pitches the ball to Jayson Tatum, the three-time All-Star heads downhill and finishes with a one-handed jam on Brook Lopez.

Celtics Get a Layup Off a Well-Designed Set Play

Derrick White backscreens for Jaylen Brown; he then picks for Tatum at the left wing. Tatum swings the ball to Smart as White rolls, and Smart delivers a bounce pass to White for a layup.

Al Horford Gets the Best of Giannis Antetokounmpo

Sixteen of Al Horford's playoff career-high 30 points came in the fourth quarter. Here, as Giannis Antetokounmpo closes out to him, Horford sells the shot-fake, then drives by him and throws down an emphatic jam as Antetokounmpo fouls him. The dunk evoked an emotional reaction from the usually reserved Horford and sent Boston's bench into a frenzy.

Jayson Tatum Drives Into Traffic, Comes Out with Two Points

The play above is an example of a superstar living up to that billing. Tatum comes off the screen from Horford, Lopez is in a drop, and despite Matthews doing a good job fighting over the pick, Tatum explodes to the rim and scores on both of them.

Jayson Tatum's Scoop Shot Banks In as He Falls to the Floor

Matthews is all over Tatum, starting with not switching when White screens for him. Then, Matthews denies Tatum's drive and recovers to dissuade him from taking a jumper from just above the free-throw line. Tatum still can't shake free of Matthews, and at that point, he's seemingly trying to draw a foul. While he doesn't get the call, Tatum's scoop shot banks off the glass and in.

