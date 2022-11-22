Skip to main content
Marcus Smart Opens up on Squad After Celtics' Tough Loss Against Bulls

"It's tough to beat a team on their home court when they're hitting shots and you're missing shots you normally make."

The Boston Celtics' winning streak snapped Monday night after nine games. 

Boston entered Monday's tilt full of momentum but was unable to overcome a red-hot start by the Bulls. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine led the way for the Bulls with 28 and 22 points respectively. Nikola Vucevic also shined for the Bulls tallying 12 points and 13 rebounds in the win. 

The Celtics came out flat Monday but battled until the very end. They didn't shoot like they typically have done this season and finished the night shooting 43.7% overall from the field. 

After the game, Celtics point guard Marcus Smart opened up about the loss and how teams view Boston.

"It's tough to beat a team on their home court when they're hitting shots and you're missing shots you normally make," Smart said as seen on NBC Sports Boston. "We've got a target on our backs. We're going to get everybody's great game. Not their best game, but their greatest game. Playing against a team that's got some young legs and are athletic and run so if they are hitting shots, and you're not, it's tough to beat them."

The Celtics aren't going to win every single game, that's a fact. Even after the loss the Celtics still have the best record in the league at 13-4. There's nothing to worry about in Boston yet after one loss.

