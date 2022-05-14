[Report] After Optimism Earlier this Week, there's 'Pessimism' Khris Middleton Plays in Game 7.

Appearing on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst reported that the Bucks are unlikely to get Khris Middleton back for Game 7 on Sunday.

"Earlier this week, the folks I was talking to were giving me some optimism about Middleton playing this weekend, but that has not happened. That has not developed.

"And now I would say there's pessimism about Sunday, and frankly, I have been told that even if the Bucks advance, the start of the conference finals, there'd be pessimism he'd be ready to start."

Middleton is dealing with a grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee. It's impressive to see how well the Bucks are playing in his absence. As the defending NBA champions, what they can accomplish with him healthy is already understood.

Of course, the Celtics are dealing with injuries as well. Marcus Smart and Robert Williams aren't as good of players as Middleton, but the former missed Game 2, and the latter's been out the last two matchups.

Regardless of sport, good fortune on the health front is a factor in every team's ability to win a title.

