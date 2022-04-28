Report: Khris Middleton Expected to Miss Entire Second-Round Series vs. Celtics

Wednesday, before the Bucks finished off the Bulls, advancing to a second-round series with the Celtics, on NBA Today, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski provided the following update on Khris Middleton, who suffered a sprained MCL on Apr. 20.

"He'll get that reevaluation at the 14-day, two-week point next week. But I'm told the injury's expected to keep him out longer than that."

Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Middleton, a three-time All-Star, has a grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee and expected to be out for Milwaukee's second-round series against Boston.

Middleton, a Celtics killer, averaged 14.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in three games against Boston this season. For his career, against Boston, he's generating 15.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting 39.4 percent from beyond the arc.

The six-foot-seven wing is also someone the Bucks would have loved to toggle between defending Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. After practice Thursday, Ime Udoka provided an update on Brown's bothersome hamstring, saying: "It's something that could impact him throughout the series, but we'll have to see. We do expect him to play Game 1."

In any sport, staying healthy is an essential part of a team being the last one standing. The Bucks still have the firepower to win this series, but facing the defending NBA champions without Middleton makes the challenge easier for the Celtics. If he can't return and Brown's hamstring holds up, it further opens the door for Boston to reach the conference finals.

