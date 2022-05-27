Robert Williams and Marcus Smart Available; Tyler Herro Out for Game 6

The Celtics have their starting lineup and playoff rotation intact for the second straight game. Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) and Robert Williams (left knee soreness) are available for Friday's matchup as Boston attempts to close out the Eastern Conference Finals on its home floor.

Williams played 27 minutes in Game 5, registering six points, ten rebounds, and three blocks. Smart produced five points, five rebounds, and four assists, while only having to play 24 minutes as Derrick White held down the fort at point guard.

White recorded 14 points, five rebounds, and two steals in 29 minutes. He helped keep the Celtics in the game in the first half, and between his impact as a short roller and what he provided defensively, he played a critical role in them pulling away in the final two frames.

As for the Heat, Tyler Herro will miss his third-straight game due to a groin injury.

