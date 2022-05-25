Robert Williams and Marcus Smart Available; Tyler Herro Out for Game 5 Between Celtics and Heat

The Celtics will have their starting lineup intact for Wednesday's pivotal Game 5 of an Eastern Conference Finals series that's become a best-of-three.

Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) and Robert Williams (left knee soreness) are available for Wednesday's matchup in South Beach.

Smart missed Game 4 after badly rolling his ankle in Saturday's loss. He was able to return that night, but the swelling that took place between the conclusion of that game and the start of Monday's contest forced Boston to play that matchup without its floor general.

Derrick White filled-in for Smart admirably, delivering one of his best performances as a Celtic. White scored the first seven points, finishing with 13. He also registered eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

As for Robert Williams, the Timelord was one of the primary difference-makers in Game 4, scoring 12 points, grabbing nine rebounds, five of them on the offensive glass, and recording a pair of blocks.

Williams being on the floor neutralized Bam Adebayo. Especially when Al Horford guarded Adebayo, taking away space for him to score from mid-range while Williams served as a rim deterrent. Adebayo took five shots and finished with nine points on Monday.

Williams came up limping in the third quarter, and did not return after getting subbed out. But post-game, he said his knee "feels great."

With Smart and Williams giving Boston its preferred starting five and White returning to his usual role coming off the bench, the Celtics will have their complete playoff rotation.

Conversely, Miami will be without Tyler Herro for Game 5. Herro injured his groin in Game 3, and it may keep him out for the remainder of the series.

Per the Heat, Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (hamstring) and P.J. Tucker (knee) will all warm up with the intent to play.

Jimmy Butler, who did not look like himself in Game 4 after hurting his knee in Game 3, causing him to miss the second half, is not on their injury report.

Further Reading

Jayson Tatum Points to Winning, Growth as a Playmaker for All-NBA First Team Selection

Celtics Know Winning Game 5 Starts with Staying Urgent: 'We shouldn't have to get punched in the mouth to respond'

The Top 5 Plays from Game 4 Between the Celtics and Heat

What Stood Out from Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals: In a Must-Win Game, Celtics Deliver

Celtics Discuss Not Matching Heat's Urgency, Physicality in Game 3: 'If we want to win this series, we have to match that physicality'

What Stood Out from Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals: Heat Play with More Urgency, Celtics Commit 24 Turnovers in Loss