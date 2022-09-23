Robert Williams Undergoes Arthroscopic Procedure on Left Knee, Expected to Return to Basketball Activities in 8-12 Weeks

Robert Williams' ramp-up to the regular season revealed he needed to get his left knee examined. It's the same knee on which he underwent a partial meniscectomy after suffering a meniscus tear in late March. Now, after getting his left knee checked out, there was a decision for him to undergo an arthroscopic procedure.

The initial projection was a recovery timeline of 4-6 weeks. However, after Friday's operation, the Celtics announced the expectation is Williams returns to basketball activities in 8-12 weeks. That means the Timelord might not make his season debut until late December or early January.

Williams' absence and durability concerns highlight the need for Boston to acquire a reliable center to upgrade its depth at the pivot. While the Timelord's coming off a campaign where he made the NBA All-Defensive 2nd Team, he hasn't played in more than 61 games in any season in his four-year career.

As currently constructed, the Celtics' top option off the bench at the center spot is Luke Kornet. Perhaps he fills that role, but banking on him making the most significant leap of his career isn't the best approach, especially when, along with concerns about Williams' durability, Al Horford is 36 and coming off a Finals run as opposed to a shortened season after the Thunder shut him down.

