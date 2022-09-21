Signing a Big Name Free-Agent Center Reportedly Not in Celtics' Plans

Even before Tuesday's news that Robert Williams is undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, the Celtics were thin at the center position.

While the expectation is Williams will miss training camp, which starts next week, and the preseason, with an anticipated recovery timeframe of four-to-six weeks, the belief is he won't miss much of the regular season.

When the Timelord returns, Boston can short-shift Al Horford to keep at least one of them on the floor at all times or most of the game. The Celtics can do so without placing too much strain on either one of their starting big men.

However, that strategy also serves as an indictment of the team's depth at the pivot. Danilo Gallinari would have factored into Boston's center rotation, and he may have logged most of his minutes at the five.

Now, Luke Kornet is the Celtics' top option to bring off the bench in that role. At the introductory press conference for Gallinari and Malcolm Brogdon, Brad Stevens made it a point to convey the team's confidence in Kornet.

"We'll probably add one more person that can play in that area, but we're really believing in Luke as not only depth to fill out the roster but also be ready to help us."

While he may fill the need for Boston to have reliable depth behind Horford and Williams, rather than banking on him making the most significant leap of his career, the Celtics would be wise to bring in a more proven option. Kornet earning minutes over that individual would be a positive outcome.

And whether it's LaMarcus Aldridge, Dwight Howard, Blake Griffin, or any of the other free agent big men with concerns that have stood in the way of them finding an NBA home yet, if this concern can get addressed by signing someone, it allows Boston to avoid trading a member of its rotation.

And while the Celtics waived Bruno Caboclo on Tuesday, creating room after previously accounting for all 20 offseason roster spots, according to Jay King of The Athletic, Boston is "not planning to sign one of the big-name veteran centers still available."

King adds to expect the Celtics to fill their newly created roster opening with "another young big man to compete for a spot in training camp."

